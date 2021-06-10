Kanye West pursued Irina Shayk for weeks, couple knew each other from before

Kanye West, Irina Shayk cooked up a storm after they were snapped together enjoying a vacation in France

Kanye West pursued ladylove Irina Shayk for weeks before the two officially going out.

The couple cooked up a storm after they were snapped together enjoying a vacation in France recently.

According to an insider, the Russian supermodel 'is totally' smitten by the US rapper after he made his intentions clear.

"They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," a source told PEOPLE, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste.

"He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France," the insider added.

"She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted," the source revealed of the Russian supermodel. "They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides."

Meanwhile, a second source confirmed to the outlet that Kanye and Shayk met "a while back" when they crossed paths in the fashion industry.

The insider went on to reveal that Kim does not have a problem with Kanye moving on after their divorce.

"Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there," said the source.