Tue Jun 08, 2021
June 8, 2021

David Schwimmer shares new pictures from the sets of 'Friends' reunion

Tue, Jun 08, 2021

David Schwimmer on Tuesday shared new pictures from the sets of "Friends: The Reunion" which saw  cast of the   iconic sit-com  reunite  for a special episode.

One of the pictures  shared by David , who played  Ross Geller, showed   the cast posing  with  the Reunion director  Ben Winston.

Another saw the actor hugging Jennifer Aniston who played  Rachel Green and his girlfriend on "Friends".

The picture was also re-shared by Aniston on her Insta story.

