Netflix brings back Jean-Claude Van Damme into action with The Last Mercenary

Netflix knows it very well that to keep ahead of the game it will have to accompany the best talents from around the world. In its effort, the streaming giant has collaborated with Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme for a comedy thriller, The Last Mercenary.

The streamer has released the first sneak peek at the live-action film starring the 60-year-old actor, who is best known for his martial arts action films.

After a two-year absence from the glitzy world of movies, Van Damme is all set to return with a bang in the first collaboration with Netflix for comedy thriller.

Written and directed by David Charhon, the movie showcases Van Damme as a mercenary, who was a former French secret service special agent. He is forced into action after he finds his son Archibald’s life in danger. Playing Richard Brumere, he is seen in gruelling fighting action, grappling with international terrorists and mafia hitmen to save his son. However, unlike his former straightforward serious revenge approach, the actor opts for a hilarious path that shows him poking fun at him.

Apart from him, the star cast includes Alban Ivanov, Samir Decazza, Archibald Al Mahmoud, Assa Sylla, Djimo, Patrick Timsit, Éric Judor, Nassim Lyes, Miou-Miou, and Valérie Kaprisky.

The Last Mercenary will be released on Netflix on July 30. Check out the Netflix trailer here:





