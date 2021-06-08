Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' breaks another record

Dua Lipa on Monday said her song "Levitating" featuring DaBaby has climbed to one spot to number three on the Bilboard Hot 100.

According to the singer, "it extends its record for longest running song by a female artist this decade as it now marks 22 weeks on the top 10 of this chart".

"Levitating" is a song by Dua Lipa from her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The song was written by Lipa, Clarence Coffee Jr., Sarah Hudson and Stephen Kozmeniuk



Lipa recently faced backlash for supporting Palestine after Israeli forces killed civilians in attacks on Gaza.

The singer continues to raise her voice in support of Palestinians despite criticism in the US media.