Kanye West divorce episode on KUWTK 'a lot for Kim Kardashian to take in'

Kim Kardashian is reportedly still trying to cope with the fact that she and her estranged husband Kanye West have split.

An insider spilled to E! News sharing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will find it hard when the dramatic episode of the reality TV show will air in which it gives viewers an inside look of the former couple’s crumbling marriage.

In the teaser clip it showed the Skims founder breaking down in tears as she admits that she feels like a “failure that it’s a third [expletive] marriage” that is coming to an end.

"With the KUWTK finale and dramatic episode airing, it's a lot for her to take in when she's reminded of it," a source close to the star says.

The source added that she "gets upset" whenever the topic of their divorced is brought up.

"She has her ups and downs, especially when she thinks back to happy times with Kanye," according to the insider.

While she has "definitely" moved on from their relationship she can't help but feel bad for her kids.

"It is sad for her at times to think about the kids having to deal with their parents being split."

"She tries to put everything behind her and is truly focused on herself, the kids and her future plans."