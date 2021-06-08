Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend mocks his arrest after claiming he physically abused her

Singer and actor Drake Bell’s former girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt has addressed his recent arrest over alleged child endangerment.

The former Nickelodeon star was accused by Lingafelt of physical and verbal abuse and for being interested in minor girls back in 2020.

The actor had denied his ex-girlfriend’s allegations in a statement given to Variety at the time.

Lingafelt took to TikTok after his arrest and commented on the entire episode with a ‘told you so’ remark.

Alongside a video that featured her smirking over headlines about Bell’s arrest, she wrote: "gonn’ act like I didn’t tell you guys. Too bad him having a kid to clean up his image aint work.”

Last week, the Drake and Josh actor pleaded not guilty to the charges of attempted endangerment of a child and for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in the area on Thursday.

Per WJW, the accusations against Bell are connected to his internet chats with an underage person from December 2017, where his messages were “sexual in nature.”

Furthermore, it was revealed that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office stated that the 15-year-old alleged victim had filed a report in 2018 with her local police department in Canada back in October 2018, a year after the incident had occurred in Cleveland.

The report further claims that Cleveland police had investigated the matter after getting notified by Canadian authorities.

The probe discovered that Bell and the alleged victim had formed a relationship years before after which she attended a concert of the actor in December 2017 in Cleveland.

It was reported that at the concert, “[Drake] Bell violated his duty of care and, in doing so, created a risk of harm to the victim.”

Apart from that, the investigation also found out that Bell had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to the victim during the months before the concert.

He was arraigned in Cuyahoga County court but is now free on a $2,500 personal bond. He agreed to maintain no contact with the alleged victim.

The singer and actor’s custody occurred following an indictment on May 21.