Tue Jun 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2021

Loki’s non-binary identity confirmed in new Disney+ teaser ahead of premiere

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 08, 2021

A new teaser of the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, has confirmed that the God of Mischief is part of the gender-fluid community! 

The brief teaser confirmed the longstanding speculation about Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel character being non-binary.

The end of the clip gives a brief look at the supervillain’s Time Variance Authority file that has his sex listed as “fluid.”

The belief that Loki was gender fluid was thereby solidified, as was previously hinted due to his shapeshifting abilities. It was earlier also confirmed that the Asgardian’s identity was non-binary when he was referred to as a “son” and “daughter” by his father Odin in the 2014 comic book Thor & Loki: The Tenth Realm.

The Marvel series is all set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday. 

