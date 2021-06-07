 
Mon Jun 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 7, 2021

Why Queen is 'confused' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle naming daughter Lilibet Diana

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 07, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their little girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor when they welcomed her on Friday.

The couple’s choice of name comes as a move to honour Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana along with the Queen, through her nickname Lilibet.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that the Queen may have been rather “confused” over the choice of the name as the couple has openly condemned the royal family.

"How charming that Harry and Meghan have decided to call their daughter Lilibet or Lily as a compliment to the Queen," she said.

"But how strange as they profess to want to remove themselves from royal life that they have chosen to use such an intimate royal nickname for their daughter.

"It was affectionately used by only her parents and her husband.

"But I am certain she will be pleased and perhaps a little confused that Prince Harry has decided to use this name."

