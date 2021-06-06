Nikki Bella spills why she delays marriage to fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Television personality Nikki Bella shared why she and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are not planning their wedding just yet.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Total Bellas star shared that she and the Dancing with the Stars pro have been busy with remodeling their home.

She said that while they did contact a few venues, they were looking to complete their current project before they could go all-in with wedding preps.

"So Artem and I, the other night, we sat on the couch and we talked about this. I was like, 'Do you want to start planning now?'" Nikki said adding that they "called a few venues."

"We'd love it to be in the fall and a few of the venues were like, 'We're available.' And what we just started saying is, 'We're so busy every day and we completely remodeled the inside of our home," she continued.

"We haven't even lived in it yet and we're doing the outside and that takes so much work. We're still not even done designing. And so he and I both were just like, 'Let's get through the house. If it happens, it happens.'"

The former WWE wrestler also shared how she wanted her wedding to look like.

"My Nana's like, 'Just go do something small,' but I want a really big bash, and I want to do it right," she shared.

"I want it to be where it's a fun experience and a journey, where it's just a lot of fun. Maybe we're making trips to New York for dresses!

"I feel like if I was to do it right now, and try to get the fall that I want right now, it would just be cramming,

"It wouldn't be fun, it would be just to get it done. So as of now, we have no plans, no day."