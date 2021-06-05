 
Sat Jun 05, 2021
Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
June 5, 2021

Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun winning hearts with her stellar performance in Kurulus: Osman

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
Sat, Jun 05, 2021

The leading Turkish actress Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun has become a household name in Pakistan with her stellar performance in the Turkish historical series Kurulus: Osman.

The charming star  has etched her name in the minds and hearts of the audience forever with her beauty and acting skills in the  famous  Turkish drama.

Bala is also gaining popularity on social media as she has amassed nearly half a million Instagram followers within a very short time of her joining.

Ozge's  mesmerising looks in the drama are attracting massive praise from the people. She has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her admirers.

Bala Hatun often shares her pictures and videos on social media to mesmerise her fans. Ozge's fashion looks spellbind admirers with each snap from their styling sessions.

Kurulus: Osman - the story of the founder of the Ottoman Empire - is currently being aired on Geo TV with Urdu dubbing.

