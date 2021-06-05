Katie Price's 'filtered' picture with daughter Bunny leaves fans divided

Katie Price's latest post left fans devided received flak as she posted a 'filtered' photo of her and six-year-old daughter Bunny - who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

The 43-year-old star was criticised by fans on social media after sharing a heavily filtered picture of her daughter to Instagram.

In the snap, Katie is seen smiling at the camera and throwing a peace sign. She also displays her pearly whites , wearing a green polka dot headband.

Her youngest child Bunny can be seen standing next to her, smiling in a pink tie-dye t-shirt.

"Me and my gorgeous Bunny bops," she captioned the photo.



Her fans quickle responded to the post as some of them slammed the star: One wrote, "Even Bunny is filtered," alongside an eye roll emoji.



Another added: "Why are you filtering a little girl ???" A third criticised Katie's appearance, writing in the comments: "Gosh ... those teeth ... are soooooo white."

After criticism, some of Katie's admirers came in defence to their favorite showbiz personality as one social media user reacted to he critics: "I don't understand why people seem to seek Katie's photos out to make rude, nasty comments. I wonder what happened to Be Kind?! Imagine how she must feel reading them... honestly it's awful, some people should be so ashamed."

Another shared: "I really don’t understand why all you people that have made unkind remarks follow Katie Price."