Emma Corrin says knowing Sussexes watch her play Princess Diana is nerve-racking

Earlier, Prince Harry said Emma Corrin starrer 'The Crown' is based on facts

Emma Corrin got candid about how she feels after Prince Harry revealed he and Meghan Markle watch Netflix series The Crown.



The British actress said it can get nerve-racking to know the Sussexes watch her play Princess Diana in the show.

“It’s really interesting. Personally, I try not to engage with it because I feel like it’s a slippery slope and if I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful," Corrin said in an interview with The Wrap.

The 25-year old actress added she can “sit comfortably” knowing creator Peter Morgan is not willing to make a documentary. “It’s its own thing,” she noted. “But in a way, I suppose it can never be completely detached from the reality that it touches and that it’s influenced by.”

Opening up about the appraisal she received for portraying Princess Diana, Corrin said, “If people really respond to something that you’ve worked really hard on, it is always the most wonderful feeling — because when I’m becoming a character, and especially with The Crown, I become so fond of the person that I brought to life, my version of her,” the Misbehavior starlet shared. “And it meant so much, all the wonderful comments that I got.”

Earlier, Prince Harry said The Crown is based on facts. “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction … but it’s loosely based on the truth,” the Duke of Sussex said in February.

“It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself," Harry added.