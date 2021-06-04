First trailer for Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner out: Video

The first trailer of Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner has been out, featuring an unexpected rise of renowned TV chef Anthony Bourdain.



In the documentary Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville focused on beloved chef Bourdain, who lost life in suicide in 2018 at the age of 61.

The trailer for the film featured Bourdain’s friends and collaborators discussing his career, which brought him from kitchens in the US to worldwide TV fame with his Parts Unknown travel series.

“It was almost never about food, it was about Tony learning to be a better person,” Bourdain’s long-time friend David Chang said in the trailer.

He said: “You’re probably gonna find out about it anyway, so here’s a little pre-emptive truth-tell.

Bourdain siad:"I was standing next to a deep fryer and the next, I was watching the sun set over the Sahara. What am I doing here?”