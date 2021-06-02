Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing ‘long-term damage’ after bombshell Oprah tell-all

Experts recently stepped forward with a warning for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and admitted that the Sussex’s may be facing “long-term damage” from their explosive Oprah interview.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl made these claims in her new Channel 5 documentary Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years.

There she was quoted saying, “The damage really has been long term. I think they went in knowing it was going to be very difficult for the Royal Family to have any sort of comeback."

Especially since "They certainly weren't going to sit down and address every single point and accusation made in the interview.”