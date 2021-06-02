Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly spotted getting cozy after split

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly may still have some spark between them as the two lovebirds were recently spotted together.

People confirmed that the two were seen spending time together in St. Barts last week after their split.

A source shared that while the two are “not officially back together” they are in the process of “figuring things out”.

Another source shared that the Daily Show host was seen getting close to the Titans actress as they were “kissing” and getting “cuddly” while dining at a restaurant.

Earlier a source told ET that the couple, despite never publicly confirming their relationship, decided to call it quits after a year.

"Minka and Trevor have broken up," the source says.

"Their work commitments and careers are very different and they both felt like they should take time apart."