Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic night out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got cozy as they were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other while heading to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in West Hollywood.



The two seemingly confirmed their relationship status as the duo appeared together on a romantic date in the town.



The superstars were seen getting cosy during their surprise outing. The singer even nuzzled her head on the “Argo” star’s chest as they entered the restaurant.

Lopez was looking amazing in a gorgeous outfit. While, Affleck was also appeared to be a dashing man in the photo shared by a media outlet.

This is the first time the Oscar-winning actor and the pop star have been seen together since they were holed up together in Miami.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the 2000s, started dating again in April this year. Their reunion comes after J.Lo’s breakup with fiancée Alex Rodriguez amid rumors that he cheated on her.

