Tue Jun 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2021

Kevin Spacey returns to work

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 01, 2021

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is working on an independent film in Italy  as  he returns to acting  after absence almost four years.

According to Italian media, the actor was  seen   in the northern Italian city of Turin where he is working on a film directed by Franco Nero.

He had disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Reports said that Spacey plays detective in the Italian film titled  ‘L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio’.

 Louis Nero, the film's producer said  the American actor had a small role playing the part of a police detective.


