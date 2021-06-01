Kevin Spacey returns to work

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey is working on an independent film in Italy as he returns to acting after absence almost four years.

According to Italian media, the actor was seen in the northern Italian city of Turin where he is working on a film directed by Franco Nero.

He had disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

Reports said that Spacey plays detective in the Italian film titled ‘L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio’.

Louis Nero, the film's producer said the American actor had a small role playing the part of a police detective.



