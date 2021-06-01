Romy Walthall dies of cardiac arrest at age of 57

US actress Romy Walthall, best known for her roles in Face/Off and The House of Usher, has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 57.



The tragic news was confirmed by Romy’s son Morgan Krantz to US media on Tuesday.

Morgan Krantz, who is also an actor and filmmaker, confirmed that Romy Walthall died after a sudden heart attack on May 19.

He also paid rich tribute to his mother on Instagram saying ‘Rip Mom. I love you’.

Romy Walthall’s daughter Isabella also shared a heartfelt note for her mom.



Isabella wrote “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that there will never be any appropriate combination of earthly words to accurately describe my mother. You just had to be there to get it. She was everything at once. She was my first love. My best friend at times and my sworn adversary at others.”