Tue Jun 01, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2021

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Mariah Carey’s ‘sad attempt’ of the Rachel hairdo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 01, 2021
Jennifer Aniston's famous cut inspired not just the millions of fans but even A-list celebrities like Mariah Carey

American actor Jennifer Aniston's classic hairdo on Friends is still recognized as the most loved style statements in the history of television. 

The famous cut inspired not just the millions of fans across the globe but even A-list celebrities like Mariah Carey, who recently turned to her Instagram with her version of ‘The Rachel’ cut.

In a flashback Friday post, Carey wrote: "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo [laughing emoji] #friends".

Carey may not have been too satisfied with the hairdo doing justice to Aniston’s character, the actor herself was blown away.

Dropping a comment on the post, Aniston wrote: "LOVE IT [flame emoji]".

