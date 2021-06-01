Matt LeBlanc becomes a hit amongst Irish fans after ‘Friends’ reunion

Following the release of the much-hyped 'Friends' reunion, Matt LeBlanc became a trending topic on Twitter

Acclaimed actor Matt LeBlanc has caught the attention of his fans all the way in Ireland after the Friends reunion aired last week.

Following the release of the much-hyped HBO Max special, the 53-year-old became a trending topic on Twitter as many pointed out that the charismatic Joey Tribbiani actor possessed some Irish uncle characteristics.

A shot of the actor seated on the couch with his arms folded has become a hit on the internet as fans claim the actor is giving off major “Irish uncle-esque” vibes.

“I enjoyed Matt Le Blanc’s ‘Da sitting on the couch during a quick stop at your grans’ performance,'” wrote one fan.

“Never has a childhood of growing up in rural Ireland better prepared me for something more than it’s prepared me for this Matt LeBlanc being your uncle meme,” wrote another.

“The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin,” one Irish fan wrote.