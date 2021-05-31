Tarzan star Joe Lara dies in plane crash

Joe Lara who was known for his role in 90’s TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures was killed in a plane crash.

The plane, which included six other people along with his wife Shamblin Lara, crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Tennessee.

The small jet took off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport and was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

Following the crash, rescue team tried to find survivors but were unable to do so.

They managed to recover some components of the aircraft as well as human remains.

Joe and his wife are survived by their two adult children, who Gwen had from her previous marriage, Elizabeth Hannah and Michael Shamblin.