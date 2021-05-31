Cole Sprouse fuels romance rumours with new lady after Lili Reinhart split

Cole Sprouse was spotted getting cozy with his rumoured girlfriend Ari Fournier during a dinner date on Saturday night.

The two, who sparked dating rumours back in February 2021, seemed to be inseparable as they were seen having their arms around each other.

At one point the Riverdale star even planted a kiss on the top of Ari’s head.

This is their first public appearance since March and more than a year from his split with his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, who he had a nearly three-year romance.

He had confirmed their breakup in August sharing that they ended their relationship in January before officially parting ways in March.

Ari is the second model Cole has stirred romance rumours with as he was previously linked to Reina Silva in the fall.