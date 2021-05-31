close
Mon May 31, 2021
Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
May 31, 2021

Victoria Beckham shares her unseen teenage photo with former bandmate Mel B

Entertainment

Shehzad Hameed
Mon, May 31, 2021

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable snap with her former bandmate Mel B, paying  a special tribute on her birthday after saluting her bravery for opening up about domestic abuse.

The renowned fashion designer took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the throwback photo with her 29 million followers.

In the photo, the David Beckham's wife looks unrecognizable in a black tank top and a pixie cut. While, Mel is seen wearing a long sleeve blue denim shirt and her signature curly hairstyle.

The former Spice Girl's fans lauded their beloved showbiz star's move to encourage Mel B, who previously shared a harrowing video for the charity to highlight the reality of abuse she faced.

Victoria's supported  Mel after  her  post about domestic violence, alleging that she was subjected to a decade-long “reign of terror” in an abusive marriage to convicted domestic abuser Stephen Belafonte.

