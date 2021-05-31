Victoria Beckham shares her unseen teenage photo with former bandmate Mel B

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable snap with her former bandmate Mel B, paying a special tribute on her birthday after saluting her bravery for opening up about domestic abuse.



The renowned fashion designer took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the throwback photo with her 29 million followers.

In the photo, the David Beckham's wife looks unrecognizable in a black tank top and a pixie cut. While, Mel is seen wearing a long sleeve blue denim shirt and her signature curly hairstyle.



The former Spice Girl's fans lauded their beloved showbiz star's move to encourage Mel B, who previously shared a harrowing video for the charity to highlight the reality of abuse she faced.



Victoria's supported Mel after her post about domestic violence, alleging that she was subjected to a decade-long “reign of terror” in an abusive marriage to convicted domestic abuser Stephen Belafonte.