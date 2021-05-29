close
Sat May 29, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian addresses ‘love’ for self-care bonding: ‘Nice family time’

Kourtney Kardashian addresses ‘love’ for self-care bonding: ‘Nice family time’

Kourtney Kardashian recently sat down for a chat and got canddi about her self-care based parenting beliefs for her kids.

The star touched upon her parenting strategies around self-care with Miranda Kerr in a dinner with Vogue Paris.

There she admitted, “Including my kids in my self-care is really helpful, because as a mom I just feel so guilty if I was like 'Guys, I'm gonna close my door and I'm gonna get a massage,' you know.”

“My kids, actually, they love getting massages too. So we put on a good movie, we all go in my bedroom, turn on the fireplace and take turns getting massages. It just makes it nice family time together. Instead of just me feeling guilty and going and doing it on my own."

