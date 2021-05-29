Kangana Ranaut weighs in on the ‘struggles’ of covid-19 self-isolation

Kangana Ranaut recently turned to social media and weighed in on her ‘biggest’ struggle with covid-19 isolation.

She took to Instagram with her candid admission and admitted, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi...”

