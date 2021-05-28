Beyonce to drop her new music soon

Beyonce - in chat with her Destiny's Child bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland - revealed that she's working on new music and would drop her album soon.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared audio recordings of conversations with Beyonce and Kelly.



During the chats, they talked about their ongoing projects, with Kelly saying she was making a soup, while Beyonce revealed she'd been working on her music.

The 'Crazy In Love' hitmaker teased: "I’m cooking some music. That’s Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

The singing sensation's last solo studio album was 2016’s ‘Lemonade’. Since that release her other musical projects have been the collaborative LP ‘Everything Is Love’ with her husband Jay-Z, the 'Black Is King' visual album and the soundtrack which she created for Disney's 2019 remake of 'The Lion King'.

Beyonce also showered praise on Michelle for opening up so fully for her new book, in which she discusses her battle with anxiety and her mental health.