Kourtney Kardashian enjoys break from busy life amid corona lockdown

American reality television star Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a respite from her hyper-scheduled busy life amid Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 42-year-old reality star was a guest at a new episode of her new friend Addison Rae's podcast where the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star wore her heart on her sleeves.

The 20-year-old highest-paid TikTok star shared a teaser of the Kourtney Kardashian episode on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She co-hosts the show with her mother Sheri Easterling.

"New episode of That Was Fun tomorrow with a very special guest," Addison Rae wrote the caption over a clip of Kourtney embellished with a heart emoji.

"I've really been enjoying the time off. My days used to be booked. The whole day would be booked until dinnertime usually," Kourtney Kardashian is heard saying.



"And so now I’m in charge of being responsible almost for like getting things done."

"Cause then I think I have like the day. I’m like: "Oh, I can make this phone call whenever," or: "I can do this." And then I’m with the kids and things come up," the star noted.





