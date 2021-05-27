Bamsi's death leaves 'Kurulus:Osman' fans teary-eyed

The latest episode of Turkish TV series "Kurulus:Osman" left fans teary-eyed as it featured the death of one of their favorite characters.

Social media websites were flooded with posts praising Nurettin Sönmez who essayed the role of Bamsi Bey, a Turkish warrior and close to Ertugrul and his son Osman.

Bamsi is killed while fighting a contingent of a Mangol army in the latest episode which aired on Wednesday.