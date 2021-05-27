close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 27, 2021

Bamsi's death leaves 'Kurulus:Osman' fans teary-eyed

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 27, 2021

The latest episode of Turkish TV series   "Kurulus:Osman" left fans teary-eyed as it featured the death of one of their favorite characters.

Social media websites were flooded with   posts  praising   Nurettin Sönmez who essayed the role of Bamsi Bey, a Turkish warrior  and close to  Ertugrul and his son Osman.

Bamsi is killed while fighting a contingent of a Mangol army in the  latest episode which aired on Wednesday.

Latest News

More From Entertainment