Kelly Clarkson routs Ellen DeGeneres for primetime spot for her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is all set to lose her top primetime spot to Kelly Clarkson as the latter's show triumphs the ratings of the infamous comedian.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently leading the charts, per a press release by NBC, with the ratings which has allowed it to snag away the top spot from the now-disgraced DeGeneres, who announced not too long ago, that her daytime talk show will end in 2022

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ has earned its dominance in daytime by hitting every benchmark for success since it premiered as the most-watched talk show in seven years,” the press release stated.

“The hourlong program, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson, features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities. It airs in 100% of the country across 200 stations and is positioned to headline daytime in leading time periods by Fall 2022,” the network added.

The American Idol alum bagged three Daytime Emmy Awards for the first season of her show. It was renewed for two more seasons in December last year.

Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local, said in the release: “These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season. We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres’ 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts.”