Katherine Schwarzenegger says Chris Pratt worked so hard on 'The Tomorrow War'

A new trailer of Chris Pratt's upcoming film 'The Tomorrow War' was released on Wednesday.

The actor took to Instagram to shared the trailer and assured his fans that "The Tomorrow War' is going to be your new favorite movie. This is a promise".

Pratt then joked, "And the best part is you can watch it in your pajamas at home on Amazon Prime Video.

His wife Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a picture with her hubby with an endearing caption that read, "My sweet and sexy Benjamin buttoning husband’s new movie trailer is out today and it’s AMAZING! He worked so hard on this movie and it shows in the trailer! Can’t wait for everyone to see the movie! GET READY! So proud of you, I love you!."





