Chelsy Davy admits dating Prince Harry was 'scary, uncomfortable'

Prince Harry’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was challenging at best.

The couple, who dated on and off for seven years, were thought to have had a “turbulent” relationship.

Five years ago, the Duke of Sussex had issued a statement asking the media to “pause and reflect” on their alleged “harassment” of his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle.

In a similar fashion, Chelsy faced trouble during her time dating Prince Harry.

Speaking to The Times, she shared how she was pursued by the paparazzi during her relationship.

“Yes it was tough. It was so full-on: crazy scary and uncomfortable," she said.

“I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Harry too was aware about the effects of the press on his relationship.

“I can see how upset she gets," he said.

“My girlfriend is somebody who’s very special to me, and yes, she’s gone through some very hard times.”