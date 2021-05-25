Watch: Kumail Nanjiani represents Bollywood in Marvel’s new ‘Eternals’ trailer

The freshly-released teaser of 'Eternals' included a scene featuring Kumail Nanjiani doing a Bollywood number

Marvel fans from this part of the world were elated to find a Bollywood-inspired number in the trailer of the upcoming film, Eternals.

The freshly-released teaser of the Chloe Zhao-directorial included a scene featuring Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani doing a Bollywood number at an Indian wedding.

Marvel's South Asian fans were over the moon after seeing the representation in the studio’s most diverse film till date.

In an earlier interview, while talking about the film’s diverse lineup, Nanjiani had told The Hollywood Reporter: "Among the movie's unexpected set-pieces is a Bollywood dance sequence, with some 50 dancers.”

"When I walked onto the set and saw a huge group of brown people who were going to be in a Marvel movie, I felt such gratitude towards Chloé for creating the situation. The scene was full of joy,” he added.

Watch the trailer here:







