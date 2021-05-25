Victoria Beckham sizzles in white blazer and skinny jeans as she enjoys date night with David

Victoria and David Beckham, who are currently in New York City, turned heads as they appeared together in Manhattan to enjoy date night on Sunday.



The celebrity couple delighted onlookers with their presence in the town. They wore covid face masks for their outing. The were seen entering a swanky eatery.

The 47-year-old fashion designer rocked a white blouse with puffed sleeves in a semi-sheer design, tucked into dark teal high-waist slacks.



She also left her locks loose around her shoulders and kept her make-up to a natural minimum, wearing a statement watch and earrings to keep her accessories to a minimum. She slung a long black trench over her arm, with a matching purse.

On the other hand, legendary footballer David, 46, went a little more casual in a camel baseball cap, a khaki green jacket, dark jeans and a pair of white trainers.

Earlier in the morning, the former Spice girl was seen coming out of her hotel in a silky cream blouse with a ruffled detailing at the front. She paired this with a crisp white jacket and flared stonewash jeans.

Victoria and David Beckham have four children: Brooklyn Joseph, Romeo James Cruz David and daughter Harper.

