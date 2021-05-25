Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix Chritmas romantic comedy after a long time

American actress Lindsay Lohan will star in a romantic comedy after a long time as the actress looks forward to reviving her acting career with a holiday-themed flick which is going to be a Netflix original film.

The movie, directed by Janeen Damian, will feature 34-year-old Lohan in the lead role as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress. As a result of a skiing accident, she develops amnesia. Her illness makes her land into the care of a handsome lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas, according to an announcement made by Netflix on Monday.



The movie has been scripted by Janeen Damian and longtime The Young and the Restless star Michael Damian along with Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver. Michael Damian is producing it under his Riviera Films banner along with Brad Krevoy of MPCA, according to Variety.

The Christmas movie will be executive produced by Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe.

Netflix seeks to release the Lindsay Lohan-starrer in late 2022, though the movie is yet to start filming in November.

Lindsay Lohan started her acting career while she was just 11 in Nancy Meyers' The Parent Trap.