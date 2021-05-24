Princess Diana claps back against claims of ‘unstability: ‘She was no loose cannon’

Princess Diana’s former butler recently came forward to set the record straight over claims the late royal was ‘unstable’ as well as a complete “loose cannon.”

The former butler Paul Burrell had the heated conversation during his interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

There he spoke about the 1995 BBC interview and was quoted saying, “I can't watch it, I can't watch her pouring out her heart. This is a woman that is hurt, you can see that you can hear her words.”

“But don't discount her, don't say she was unstable like other people are saying. There are people out there saying that she was unstable, unreliable, insecure, that she was a loose cannon. She was not any of those things, she was informed.”