Priyanka Chopra says husband Nick Jonas inspires her everyday

Priyanka Chopra, who finally reunited with husband Nick Jonas after months, has said that he inspires her everyday.



The Bajirao Mastani actress took to Instagram after she reunited with husband and the couple attended the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Sharing loved-up photo from the event, Priyanka shared sweet appreciation post for Nick Jonas and wrote “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today!”

“I love you so much!,” she further said.

Commenting on the post, Nick Jonas dropped heart emoji and wrote “I love you more.”