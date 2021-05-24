Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari eyes superhero role in film

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has revealed his 'ultimate goal', saying he's ready to be 'the first Middle Easterner to play a superhero.'
The 27-year-old opened up about his acting ambitions in a new interview with Variety: "Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that’s a genre that I want to really get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything."
The influencer went on to say: 'Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call,' he quipped.
"My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 percent," he added.
Sam said he's been inspired by watching masters of the craft on screen: 'When I do cardio for 45 minutes or up to an hour when I’m on the treadmill, I’m studying watching.'
'I consider it as my craft. I no longer watch a story of the film: I watch performances,' he added.
