Isbaelle Kaif disappointed after knowing 'Friends' reunion is 'talkshow'

Model and actress Isabelle Kaif had expressed excitement after it was announced that the highly anticipated "Friends Reunion" would premier on HBO this month.

The younger sister of Katrina Kaif is now disappointed that the reunion is a "talkshow".

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she shared a poster of the special reunion of the iconic sitcom and wrote, "Did anyone else think they were getting new episodes of "Friends?" Only to now release it a talkshow."







