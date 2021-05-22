close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Isbaelle Kaif disappointed after knowing 'Friends' reunion is 'talkshow'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021

Model and actress Isabelle Kaif had expressed excitement after it was announced that the highly anticipated "Friends Reunion" would premier on HBO this month.

The younger sister of Katrina Kaif is now disappointed that the reunion is a "talkshow".

Taking to Instagram  on Saturday, she shared a poster of the special reunion of the iconic sitcom and wrote, "Did anyone else think they were getting new episodes of "Friends?" Only to now release it a  talkshow."



Latest News

More From Bollywood