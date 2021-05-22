Sofia Richie's new sizzling snaps will take your breath away

Sofia Richie captured hearts as she showed off her toned body while posing in colorful tiny outfits for sizzling new Instagram photos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old model rocked colourful bikinis in the revealing snaps for fashion shoot, promoting clothing brand.

The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend, who is currently dating with new British boyfriend Elliot Grainge, appeared to be a style queen as she showcased her abs in stunning bikinis.

In one of the pictures she shared to her Instagram Stories, the model was clad in red number while basking in the sunlight.

The daughter of Lionel Richie styled her caramel locks with a center part and pulled them back into a sleek bun with two stringlets hanging over her sun-kissed face.



The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with her new boyfriend Elliot Grainge.



Sofia Richie's posts came day-after she enjoyed a romantic night out with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO.