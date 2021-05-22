close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 22, 2021

Sofia Richie's new sizzling snaps will take your breath away

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 22, 2021

Sofia Richie  captured hearts as she  showed off  her toned body while posing in colorful tiny outfits for sizzling new Instagram photos on Thursday.

The 22-year-old model rocked colourful bikinis in the revealing snaps  for  fashion shoot,  promoting clothing brand.

The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend, who is  currently dating with   new British boyfriend Elliot Grainge,   appeared to be a style queen as she   showcased her abs in stunning bikinis.

In one of the pictures she shared to her Instagram Stories, the model was clad in red number while basking in the sunlight.

The daughter of Lionel Richie styled her caramel locks with a center part and pulled them back into a sleek bun with two stringlets hanging over her sun-kissed face.

The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with her new boyfriend Elliot Grainge.

Sofia Richie's posts came day-after she enjoyed a romantic night out with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment