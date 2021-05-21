close
Fri May 21, 2021
Nora Fatehi requests for donations; 'Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other'

Nora Fatehi requests for donations; ‘Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other’

Indian actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi has requested her fans for donations for coronavirus relief work, saying “Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other.’

Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared a video where she requested her fans for donations.

She said, “I’m requesting you if you can donate a small amount, because a small amount can save so many lives.”

Nora further said “If you and I are able to stay at home with our families safe and healthy, then we are among the blessed one.”

In the caption, she wrote “Even a small contribution from your side will make a huge difference for all those who are in a life-and-death situation. People are dying due to a lack of resources and despite the best efforts of the frontline workers. Now is the time for all of us to come together and help each other.”

“Let’s do our bit in fighting the pandemic!,” Nora concluded.

