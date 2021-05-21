Zac Efron visits the world-famous Museum of Old and New Art Mona in bid to explore Australia

Zac Efron, who is exploring Australia for his new Netflix series Down to Earth, documented his visit to the world-famous Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Hobart, Tasmania.



The Hollywood star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared footage of himself enjoying an interactive art piece with his brother Dylan.

The 33-year-old, in one image, took off his hat while standing in a lit-up room.



The High School Musical star showed his gratitude in the other two photos as he stood with his hands in a prayer position.

Dylan, who is in Australia executive-producing Down to Earth, said visiting Mona was the 'highlight of the trip'.



Zac is exploring some of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions for his new Netflix series Down to Earth. Joining him on his travels around Australia is wellness expert Darin Olien.