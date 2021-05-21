Prince William breaks silence on Princess Diana's Panorama interview: 'My mother was deceived'

Prince William reacted to the official inquiry into Princess Diana's Panorama Interview in 1995, saying 'my mother was deceived.'

In a statement released on Thursday, The Duke of Cambridge strongly criticized the "deceitful way the interview was obtained" and defended his beloved mother, the People's Princess.

The Diana's elder son was reported o have said: "The BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

William began his statement thanking the British judge John Anthony Dyson, who led the investigation, saying: "I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report."

He added "It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the programme; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation."

Kate's husband went on to say: "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

Prince William and Harry's beloved mother, in the interview for Panorama, famously said there were "three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The princess of Wales was candid in the interview with Bashir, in November 1995. She spoke of her struggle with bulimia, the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, the pressures of wedding a future monarch and raising young sons. She died less than two years later at 36.



Princess Diana was divorced from Charles the following year, and tragically died following a car crash in Paris in 1997.



Lord Dyson, on Thursday, publicly released his report into whether BBC reporter Martin Bashir deceived Diana's brother Charles Spencer into introducing him to the princess.