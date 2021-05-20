close
Thu May 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

'Kurulus:Osman': latest episode sets new record

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021

"Kurulus:Osman" episode 59 received overwhelming response from fans after it was released on Wednesday, according to the official Instagram account of the series.

It said the latest episode of the show was "at the top of ratings and social media" on Wednesday.

The series, which tells the story of Usman Bey, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, is the sequel to hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul". It's aired by a Turkish language channel every Wednesday before it is translated into other languages.

"Dirilis:Ertugrul" is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Kurulus:Osman" started airing with Urdu dubbing on Geo TV during the month of Ramadan.

