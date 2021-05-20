Riverdale's KJ Apa, girlfriend Clara Berry to become parents

Riverdale star KJ Apa has shared the news that he and his model girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting their first child together.

The Songbird actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the two sitting on a comfy couch with the model having her pregnant belly bare, which fans instantly picked up.

For those that could not take the hint the star commented “she’s pregnant btw” to which the model responded “we are”.

Many of his Riverdale costars like Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch Vanessa Morgan and Charles Melton were quick to congratulate him.

