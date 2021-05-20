close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2021

Sofia Richie shows off her toned Abs on romantic date night with beau Elliot Grainge

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 20, 2021

Sofia Richie stunned onlookers with her style as she showcased her abs in a white crop top and flared leather trousers during a  night out with  new British boyfriend  Elliot Grainge.

The 22-year-old model appeared to be a style queen as she stepped out with  with her beau for a dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's on Tuesday.

The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO. 

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend showed off  her taut tummy in a white crop-top, black pants. She also  wore a pointy silver-snakeskin heels and a black blazer-duster to elevate her beauty.

Sofia was looking gorgeous in sizzling outfit as she put o a stylish display  for her date  with new beau. The model  also wore  a black face mask. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment