Sofia Richie shows off her toned Abs on romantic date night with beau Elliot Grainge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sofia Richie stunned onlookers with her style as she showcased her abs in a white crop top and flared leather trousers during a night out with new British boyfriend Elliot Grainge.
The 22-year-old model appeared to be a style queen as she stepped out with with her beau for a dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's on Tuesday.
The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO.
Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend showed off her taut tummy in a white crop-top, black pants. She also wore a pointy silver-snakeskin heels and a black blazer-duster to elevate her beauty.
Sofia was looking gorgeous in sizzling outfit as she put o a stylish display for her date with new beau. The model also wore a black face mask.