'Captain Marvel' star praises Miley Cyrus

Brie Larson on Tuesday showered praises on Miley Cyrus as she revealed that the singer inspires her to perform a tough exercise.
The "Captain Marvel" actress on shared a video of herself working out in the gym.
"Only @mileycyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete @risemovement’s workouts," she said while mentioning her trainer Jason Walsh.
Larson rose to global fame for her role as Captain Marvel in "Avengers:Endgame".