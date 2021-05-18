close
Tue May 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 18, 2021

'Captain Marvel' star praises Miley Cyrus

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 18, 2021

Brie Larson on Tuesday showered praises on  Miley Cyrus as she revealed that the singer inspires her to perform a tough exercise.

The "Captain Marvel" actress on shared a video of herself working out in the gym.

"Only @mileycyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete @risemovement’s workouts," she said while mentioning her trainer Jason Walsh.

Larson rose to global fame for her role as Captain Marvel in "Avengers:Endgame". 

Latest News

More From Entertainment