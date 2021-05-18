John Legend slammed for staying silent after Chrissy Teigen gets labelled a ‘bully’

American singer John Legend was slammed on social media after his wife Chrissy Teigen’s old tweets resurfaced.

The singer had turned to his social media to post a tribute for his son Miles after which users lambasted him and unearthed tweets from the supermodel, asking him why he kept mum over the entire fiasco.

"Your wife is a danger. She told a child to commit suicide. So many children battle with suicide thoughts and lose the battle. This is horrible what your wife has told a child,” wrote one user.

"Can you and Chrissy Teigen remove your accounts from here?" said another.

"Bullies hide when they are caught,” added a third.

“I hope you're a better role model for him than his mother. Bullying is a learned behavior. Adult bullies raise mean kids, and the cycle never ends,” a fourth chimed in.

Earlier, Courtney Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying her and allegedly asking her to “kill herself.”

She told The Daily Beast in an interview published on Monday: “She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, "I can't wait for you to die."'