Paris Hilton deletes pro-Palestine tweets, issues a neutral statement instead

Paris Hilton took back her statements hours later and put out a new, carefully-worded neutral stance

American socialite Paris Hilton spoke out about the attacks by Israel on Palestine but was quick to delete her views in favour of the occupied region.

Sharing an article by The Guardian about Israel vowing to not put an end to the attacks on Gaza, the American media personality demanded the Israeli government stop killing innocent civilians in Palestine.

“This is so heartbreaking. This needs to stop! #SavePalestine #GazaUnderAttack #stopthegenocide,” she wrote.

“This hurts my heart. No one should have to live in fear. My heart goes out to the little girl and the other children around her,” she said in another tweet accompanied with a video of a 10-year-old Palestinian girl breaking down after Israeli airstrikes destroyed her neighbourhood.

However, Hilton took back her statements hours later by deleting the tweets and putting out a new, carefully-worded neutral stance.

“Sending love and light around the world. Praying for peace to make the world a better place for all,” she wrote.



