Mon May 17, 2021
Entertainment

Katy Perry sheds light on her former desire to ‘find real, true love’

Singer songwriter Katy Perry recently weighed in on her younger days and opened up about what it was like for her to ‘always’ be on the search for love.

The singer got candid during an interview with PopSugar and was even quoted saying, “I stumbled, I fell, I made mistakes. I learned from all of it. But I was pretty boy crazy. I think I was always searching for real love and true love.”

“Lose some time to be emotional about the boys… I’d say, ‘Don’t worry, keep swinging, make mistakes. Don’t read the comments. Don’t scroll down on the comments, and know how to separate real life from internet life. And boys aren’t mature until they’re 35, at least’.”

