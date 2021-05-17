Prince Harry draws sharp criticism as he calls First Amendment 'bonkers'

Prince Harry admitted his confusion over the United States' First Amendment in a podcast interview, calling it 'bonkers'.



The Duke of Sussex made such remarks on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast while discussing what he called the media "feeding frenzy" that arose from his stay at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, according to report.



"I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," the Queen's grandson reportedly said.

"I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time. But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said," the Duke reportedly said.

Prince Harry’s controversial remarks drew sharp criticism on Twitter from both Americans and Brits as Brexit leader Nigel Farage opined: "For Prince Harry to condemn the USA’s First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond."

Another one slammed Harry's comments as saying: "Imagine being completely mystified by the idea that people have a right to speak their minds without fear of being arrested."



